Caruso is probable for Sunday's game against the Grizzlies with left midfoot soreness.

Caruso has been battling foot soreness for most of March, having missed four of his last 10 games due to the issue and being a mainstay on the injury report. Although Caruso has started in each of his last four appearances, he has averaged 7.0 points, 2.8 rebounds and 2.0 assists over 20.4 minutes and should handle a similar workload if he's able to play Sunday.