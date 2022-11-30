Caruso (ankle) is probable for Wednesday's game against the Suns.
Caruso played through his ankle injury during the Bulls' win over the Jazz on Monday, posting five points, six rebounds, two assists and one block. The guard will likely be available off the bench Wednesday versus Phoenix.
