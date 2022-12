Caruso (concussion) is probable for Friday's game against Detroit.

Caruso has missed the last three games due to a concussion, but he'll likely be able to return to the court against the Pistons. He averaged 6.0 points, 3.2 rebounds and 2.8 assists in 23.4 minutes per game over his five appearances prior to his absence, and it's unclear whether he'll face a minutes restriction if he's able to suit up Friday.