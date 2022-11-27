Bulls head coach Billy Donovan said Caruso didn't practice Sunday due to a mid-foot sprain and is unlikely to be available for Monday's game at Utah, Darnell Mayberry of The Athletic reports.

Fortunately for Caruso, Donovan suggested the veteran guard isn't dealing with a long-term concern, but the 28-year-old nonetheless looks doubtful to give it a go Monday, according to Mike McGraw of the Chicago Daily Herald. Caruso has yet to miss a game in 2022-23 and has received at least 20 minutes in each of Chicago's last 15 games, averaging 5.7 points, 4.0 rebounds, 2.7 rebounds, 1.5 steals and 1.1 three-pointers per contest during that stretch.