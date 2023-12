Caruso (toe) is probable for Wednesday's game against the Hornets.

Caruso left Saturday's win over the Pelicans after aggravating a left toe injury that's lingered for weeks. The veteran was a limited participant during Tuesday's practice but will likely be back in action Wednesday. Over his last 11 appearances (seven starts), Caruso has averaged 12.1 points, 2.6 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 1.4 steals and 0.8 blocks in 23.6 minutes per game.