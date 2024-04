Caruso (ankle) is questionable to play Tuesday versus New York.

Caruso is at risk of missing his second consecutive game due to a left ankle bruise, joining Ayo Dosunmu (quad) and Coby White (ankle) on the injury report. White is considered probable for Tuesday's contest while Dosunmu has not missed a game since Nov. 4, but the Bulls' backcourt is nonetheless in flux at the moment.