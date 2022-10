Caruso is listed as probable for Wednesday's regular-season opener against the Heat due to a left calf contusion.

It's unclear when Caruso suffered the calf injury, but it appears to be a minor issue and shouldn't impact the veteran guard from suiting up for the first game of the season. With Lonzo Ball (knee) sidelined, second-year guard Ayo Dosunmu will enter the starting lineup, while Caruso, Goran Dragic and Coby White garner sizable roles off the bench.