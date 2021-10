Caruso recorded three points (1-5 FG, 1-3 3Pt), four steals, three rebounds, three assists and two blocks across 27 minutes during a 94-88 win Wednesday at Detroit.

Despite not shooting the ball well, Caruso redeemed himself by distributing it and providing excellent defense. He will receive multiple opportunities to record all-around stat lines while being the Bulls' sixth man until Coby White returns from his shoulder injury.