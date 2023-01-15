Caruso will serve as a starter on the wing in Sunday's game against the Warriors.

Caruso will make his third straight start in place of DeMar DeRozan as the Bulls go with a three-guard lineup featuring Caruso and Zach LaVine on the wing alongside point guard Ayo Dosunmu. Though Caruso hasn't seen a major spike in his scoring (8.0 points per game) or assists (3.5 per game) since moving back into the starting unit, he's tallied six steals and two blocks between those contests. He'll profile as an elite steaming option for steals in the Bulls' final game of the week before the team returns to action Thursday against the Pistons in Paris.