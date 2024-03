Caruso supplied 17 points (5-13 FG, 5-8 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds, six assists and three steals over 36 minutes during Thursday's 126-111 loss to the Clippers.

Caruso showed off his defensive prowess Thursday as he was responsible for three of the Bulls' four steals in the loss. He saw more touches on the offensive side of the floor with Coby White sidelined due to a mild hip strain. Caruso tied a season high with five three-point makes, though he did miss all five of his two-point attempts.