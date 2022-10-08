Caruso finished with 11 points (4-4 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 2-3 FT), three steals, two assists and one block in 15 minutes during Friday's 131-113 preseason victory.

Despite the injury to Lonzo Ball, Caruso's role could remain largely unchanged when the season opens. His recent injury history, as well as the addition of Goran Dragic, means the Bulls can afford to manage him in the hope of a more robust season. Even in limited minutes, Caruso has the ability to be an elite source of steals, making him a viable late-round target in competitive drafts.