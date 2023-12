Caruso (ankle) didn't practice Sunday and will be listed as questionable for Monday's matchup against the Bucks, Will Gottlieb of AllCHGO.com reports.

Caruso had been battling a lingering toe issue for weeks, but he suffered a left ankle injury during Friday's win over the Spurs and didn't return. If Caruso joins Zach LaVine (foot) on the sideline, Ayo Dosunmu and Jevon Carter would be candidates for increased roles.