Bulls head coach Billy Donovan said Sunday that Caruso (wrist) is taking part in non-contact individual work, Mike McGraw of the Chicago Daily Herald reports.

According to K.C. Johnson of NBC Sports Chicago, Donovan said that Caruso will need to be re-evaluated by a doctor before he can advance to the final phase of his rehab from right wrist surgery: taking part in full-court, full-contact practices. Caruso has been sidelined since late January and looks to be at least another week away from making his return to the Chicago lineup.