Caruso is listed as available for Wednesday's matchup against Washington.

Caruso was initially listed as questionable due to an ankle injury, but coach Billy Donovan said ahead of warmups that he expected the veteran guard to suit up. Caruso has yet to miss a game this season, averaging 5.4 points, 3.7 assists, 2.7 rebounds and 1.4 steals in 25.8 minutes.