Caruso (ankle) is available for Friday's Play-In Game against Miami.

There was initial concern regarding the severity of Caruso's ankle injury that he suffered Wednesday against Atlanta, but he was examined further Thursday, which showed reduced swelling. He said Friday morning that he expected to play against the Heat, and he's officially been cleared to suit up in the win-or-go-home matchup. Over his six appearances this month, he's averaged 8.8 points, 5.5 assists, 3.7 rebounds and 2.2 steals in 32.3 minutes per game.