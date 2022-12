Caruso (back) is probable for Wednesday's matchup against the Knicks.

Caruso has missed back-to-back games due to a back injury, but he returned to practice Tuesday and is expected to play Wednesday. Across 25 appearances (nine starts), the veteran guard is averaging 5.2 points, 3.8 assists, 2.7 rebounds and 1.5 steals in 25.3 minutes.