Caruso (concussion/shoulder) is questionable for Wednesday's matchup against the Bucks.

Caruso has missed back-to-back games while in concussion protocols, but the veteran point guard hasn't been able to pass the final stages of protocols because his lingering shoulder injury is still preventing him from taking contact. Caruso participated in a light scrimmage with non-rotation players and developmental coaches Tuesday, but it wasn't quite game speed, per Rob Schaefer of NBC Sports Chicago. Regardless, even if Caruso doesn't suit up Wednesday, it appears he shouldn't be sidelined much longer.