Caruso (ankle) won't play in Tuesday's game versus the Nuggets, Will Gottlieb of AllCHGO.com reports.

Caruso will miss his second straight game Tuesday after being downgraded from questionable to out with a left ankle sprain. However, coach Billy Donovan said he doesn't believe Caruso will be out for an extended period. The 29-year-old guard's next chance to suit up is Thursday's matchup with Miami.