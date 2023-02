Caruso accumulated four points (2-3 FG, 0-1 3Pt), two rebounds, one assist and one block across 19 minutes during Friday's 131-87 win over the Nets.

Caruso (left midfoot soreness) was back from a one-game absence and started in a new-look lineup for the Bulls that featured Patrick Beverley. Caruso wasn't needed much with the score getting out of hand by halftime, but as long as he's getting healthy workloads, he'll continue to be an elite source of steals in fantasy basketball.