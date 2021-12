Caruso (foot) did travel with the team for their upcoming two-game road trip, K.C. Johnson of NBC Sports Chicago reports.

The first-year Bull has missed the team's last three contests and will not be able to return to the court on Chicago's upcoming road trip. Coby White and Ayo Dosunmu figure to continue to share the load at point guard in both Caruso's and Lonzo Ball's (COVID-19) absences. The defensive specialist's next chance to get back in the Bulls' lineup comes Monday against the Magic.