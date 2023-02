Caruso (foot) will sit out Monday's game against the Spurs.

This will mark the second straight game on the sidelines for Caruso, although considering he was a game-time decision and wasn't officially ruled out until going through warmups, there's a chance he could return for Tuesday's game in Memphis. Coby White and Goran Dragic will split Caruso's minutes on Monday, but that doesn't mean much with Zach LaVine and Ayo Dosunmu healthy.