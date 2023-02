Caruso (foot) is out for Monday's contest against the Magic, Will Gottlieb of AllCHGO.com reports.

Caruso will officially miss his ninth game of the season as he tends to a foot injury. The likes of Coby White, Goran Dragic and Dalen Terry emerge as candidates to receive more playing time Monday. Caruso's next chance to return to the court comes Wednesday against the Pacers.