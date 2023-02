Caruso (foot) has been ruled out for Monday's matchup with the Magic.

Caruso has been laboring through this foot issue for most of the month of February, so the Bulls will give him the night off Monday, and it wouldn't be shocking to see him skip Wednesday's game as well with that one being the first of a back-to-back. With Caruso watching from the sidelines, expect more minutes for Ayo Dosunmu, Coby White and Goran Dragic.