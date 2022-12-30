Caruso (concussion) said he plans to play Friday against Detroit, Julia Poe of the Chicago Tribune reports.

Caruso has been unavailable for the last three games, but he cleared the league's concussion protocol Wednesday and was a full participant in Thursday's practice session. He apparently felt good following Friday's shootaround since he said afterward that he plans to return to the court against the Pistons. The 28-year-old averaged 6.0 points, 3.2 rebounds and 2.8 assists in 23.4 minutes per game over his five appearances prior to his absence.