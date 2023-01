Caruso (ankle) is questionable for Monday's matchup against Boston, but he plans on playing, K.C. Johnson of NBC Sports Chicago reports.

Caruso has missed back-to-back games due to an ankle injury, but it appears he's on track to return Monday. Across 34 appearances (14 starts), the sixth-year guard is averaging 5.2 points, 3.4 assists, 2.7 rebounds and 1.6 steals in 24.1 minutes.