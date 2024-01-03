Caruso totaled eight points (3-10 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 1-2 FT), two rebounds, two assists and one block over 21 minutes during Tuesday's 110-97 loss to Philadelphia.

The Bulls were trailing 73-42 at halftime, so most of the starters were benched at some point in the second half. After missing three of four games in mid-December, Caruso has been playing well, averaging 11.4 points, 4.1 rebounds, 3.0 assists, 1.0 steals and 0.8 blocks in 27.9 minutes per game over his last eight appearances (seven starts). Caruso's well-rounded production should keep him relevant in fantasy, even when Zach LaVine (foot) and Nikola Vucevic (groin) return to action.