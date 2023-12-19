Caruso finished Monday's 108-104 win over the 76ers with 10 points (5-8 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 0-1 FT), four rebounds, four assists, two blocks and one steal in 31 minutes.

The Bulls brought Caruso off the bench Monday, but he ended up playing a lot more than starter Ayo Dosunmu. It's no secret that Caruso has struggled to stay healthy, but we could see him back in the starting lineup Wednesday against the Spurs if he's feeling up to it. Despite drawing trade interest from numerous teams, most reports have indicated that the Bulls intend to keep Caruso around.