Caruso ended Wednesday's 132-129 overtime win over the Pacers with 23 points (9-13 FG, 5-6 3Pt), seven rebounds, seven assists and one steal in 37 minutes.

Caruso was responsible for half of the Bulls' three-point makes Wednesday as the team went 10-for-28 from beyond the arc. His efficient night was a nice bounce back from his four-point performance against the Mavericks on Monday when he went 1-for-6 from the field, with all his shot attempts coming from three. With Coby White exiting Wednesday's game with a hip injury, Caruso will be called on to take a bigger role in the ball-handling duties on offense for Thursday's game against the Clippers assuming the former doesn't suit up.