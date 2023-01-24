Caruso finished with 12 points (5-9 FG, 2-4 3Pt), four rebounds, three steals, two assists and one block across 28 minutes in Monday's 111-100 win over the Hawks.

Though he moved back to the bench last week following DeMar DeRozan's return from a three-game absence, Caruso hasn't noticed much of a downturn in playing time. Even if he doesn't ultimately displace the struggling Ayo Dosunmu as the Bulls' top point guard, Caruso will have some appeal in 12-team category leagues if he's able to maintain a consistent 25-to-30-minute role off the bench. He's proven to be an elite streaming option for steals of late, averaging 3.0 per game over his last five outings.