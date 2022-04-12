Bulls head coach Billy Donovan said Caruso (back) went through Tuesday's practice, which involved competitive scrimmages with full contract, K.C. Johnson of NBC Sports Chicago reports.

Caruso sat out the regular-season finale, extending his absence to three straight games due to back spasms. However, Donovan said that the point guard has conveyed this is the "best he's felt" in a while, per Rob Schaefer of NBC Sports Chicago. With Lonzo Ball (knee) out for the season, Caruso is expected to be the starting point guard for the Bulls during the postseason.