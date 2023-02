Caruso (foot) went through the majority of Wednesday's non-contact practice, Cody Westerlund of 670TheScore.com reports.

Caruso sat out Chicago's final games going into the All-Star break last week with some soreness in his foot, but getting through Wednesday's practice is encouraging regarding his availability for Friday's game against the Nets. If he does return for Friday's game, Coby White's playing time will dip. Stay tuned.