Caruso is probable for Sunday's game at Sacramento due to a sprained right ankle.

Caruso got the start at point guard during Friday's loss to the Warriors, while Ayo Dosunmu was relegated to the bench. Caruso saw 28 minutes in the matchup and may continue seeing elevated minutes if he remains in this role. In his six starts this year, he's averaged 4.5 points, 5.3 assists, 4.2 rebounds and 2.0 steals in 30.0 minutes.