Caruso (ankle) is probable for Saturday's game against Boston.

Caruso tweaked his ankle Monday, but he suited up for Thursday's game against the Rockets and will likely be able to play once again Saturday. He's scored in double figures in four of his last five appearances, averaging 14.6 points, 5.2 assists, 4.2 rebounds and 2.2 steals in 34.6 minutes per game.