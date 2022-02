Caruso (wrist) may be cleared to resume dribbling and shooting drills shortly after the All-Star break, Jamal Collier of ESPN reports.

A fractured wrist has sidelined Caruso since Jan. 21, but coach Billy Donovan said Wednesday that the defensive-minded guard could be cleared to ramp up his activity within the next 7-to-10 days. It's still unclear when, exactly, Caruso may return to game action, but a return sometime in mid-March would appear realistic.