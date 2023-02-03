Caruso (foot) is questionable for Saturday's game against the Trail Blazers.
Caruso was forced to leave Thursday's game against the Hornets due to a foot issue, and he's been diagnosed with left mid-foot soreness. It's not yet clear whether he'll be available Saturday, but Goran Dragic and Coby White could see increased run if Caruso is out.
