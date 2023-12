Caruso (ankle) is questionable for Saturday's game against the Heat.

Caruso aggravated an ankle sprain during Thursday's loss to Miami and is in danger of missing his third contest of Week 8. When available, Caruso has been a steady producer this season, but he's appeared in just 12 of the Bulls' last 17 games. If Caruso is sidelined again, Ayo Dosunmu may draw another start.