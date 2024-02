Caruso (hamstring) is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Cavaliers.

Caruso was able to return to Tuesday's loss to the Pistons after briefly exiting due to a right hamstring injury, finishing with four points, two rebounds, one assist and five steals in 25 minutes. Given the veteran was able to return, the injury probably isn't too serious, but it wouldn't be surprising to see Chicago hold Caruso out during the second night of a back-to-back set.