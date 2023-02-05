Caruso (foot) is questionable for Monday's game against the Celtics.
Caruso sat out Saturday's game with a foot injury, but there's a chance he could return to the floor by Monday night. If he is able to get back out there, Coby White and Goran Dragic's minutes will dip.
More News
-
Bulls' Alex Caruso: Won't play Saturday•
-
Bulls' Alex Caruso: Questionable against Portland•
-
Bulls' Alex Caruso: Exits Thursday with foot sprain•
-
Bulls' Alex Caruso: Sturdy defensive production in loss•
-
Bulls' Alex Caruso: Posts full line off bench•
-
Bulls' Alex Caruso: Turns in complete final line•