Caruso closed with six points (2-2 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 1-2 FT) and one assist across 16 minutes during Friday's 124-96 win over the Trail Blazers.

Caruso moved straight into the starting lineup Friday, making his return from a two-game absence. However, that's where the positives ended, with Caruso failing to have any sort of real impact. Injuries have plagued him all season, preventing him from building any sort of momentum. When healthy, Caruso should be viewed as nothing more than a stream option for assists and steals.