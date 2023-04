Caruso (foot) will play in Sunday's game against the Grizzlies, Will Gottlieb of AllCHGO.com reports.

As expected, Caruso will suit up for Sunday's tilt after being tabbed probable due to ongoing soreness in his left foot. Caruso has started in each of his last nine appearances and should once again be in the first unit Sunday. However, he has played just 21.9 minutes per game over that span.