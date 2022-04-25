Caruso remains in the NBA's concussion protocol as of Monday and is considered questionable for Wednesday's Game 5 against the Bucks, KC Johnson of NBC Sports Chicago reports.

The Bulls likely won't issue an official injury report until later in the week, but coach Billy Donovan indicated Monday morning that Caruso is essentially day-to-day while he remains in protocols. The defensive-minded guard will go through daily testing in hopes of being cleared to play, but it's quite possible that he could miss Game 5 after taking an elbow to the face during Sunday's Game 4. Ayo Dosunmu (series-high 29 minutes) was the primary beneficiary after Caruso departed Sunday's contest.