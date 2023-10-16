Caruso did not play in Sunday's preseason game against the Nuggets.

Caruso's status wasn't made clear ahead of game time but it is fairly safe to assume he does not carry an injury designation heading into the next contest as most of the Bulls' main rotation players were held out of the game for rest. Caruso seems to be in competition for a starting position with Coby White at this point, but he will certainly be a key contributor on both ends of the floor for Chicago this season whether it be in a starting role or coming off the bench.