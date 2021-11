Caruso is averaging 7.8 points, 3.9 assists, 2.6 rebounds and 2.3 steals in 27.9 minutes this season.

Caruso was being drafted significantly outside of the top 100 but is returning eighth-round value after just over three weeks of action. His primary contribution is his defense, but the point guard is also helping out with assists and percentages (44.8 field goal, 85.7 free throw).