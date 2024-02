Caruso (hamstring) won't play in Wednesday's game versus the Cavaliers, K.C. Johnson of NBC Sports Chicago reports.

Caruso suffered a right hamstring strain Tuesday and will be held out of the second leg of Chicago's back-to-back Wednesday. Jevon Carter, Dalen Terry and Julian Phillips are candidates to receive increased playing time in Caruso's absence. Caruso's next chance to suit up is Friday's matchup with Milwaukee.