Caruso (back) said Wednesday that he's "as close to 100 percent as I can be right now," Will Gottlieb of CHGO Sports reports.

While it appears that Caruso may not be at full health heading into the Bulls' Round 1 series against Milwaukee, it's still encouraging that he seems to be feeling relatively good after going through a full practice Tuesday. The defensive-minded guard missed the final three games of the regular season due to a bruised back.