Caruso provided 11 points (4-8 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 1-2 FT), one rebound, three assists, one block and one steal across 29 minutes during Saturday's 102-97 victory over Miami.

Caruso has drawn back-to-back starts and has scored in double figures in five straight appearances. During that stretch, he's averaged 14.8 points, 2.4 rebounds, 2.2 assists, 1.4 steals and 1.2 blocks in 25.4 minutes per game. However, it's worth mentioning that the defensive-minded wing also missed two games due to a toe injury during that span.