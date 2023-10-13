Caruso totaled 14 points (5-9 FG, 4-6 3Pt), four rebounds, two steals and one assist in 15 minutes during Thursday's 133-124 preseason double-overtime win over the Nuggets.

Caruso came off the bench for a second consecutive preseason game Thursday, while Coby White remained the starting point guard. However, Caruso had an efficient showing from the floor and was the more productive option overall during the narrow victory. It's unclear whether Caruso will serve as a starter or bench option once the regular season begins, but he should have consistent minutes for Chicago either way.