Caruso ended with eight points (3-6 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 1-2 FT), four rebounds, 10 assists and two steals in 34 minutes during Thursday's 127-105 win over the Pistons.

Caruso posted double digit assists for the first time this season Thursday, and the last time he reached that mark was in November of 2022. Caruso has been dealing with a left ankle contusion he sustained April 5 against the Knicks, and he could sit out in the second game of a back-to-back Friday against the Wizards.