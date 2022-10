Caruso will start Wednesday's season opener against the Heat.

With Zach LaVine (knee) ruled out for Wednesday's opener, Caruso will replace him in the starting five. In 41 appearances last season, Caruso averaged 7.4 points, 4.0 assists, 3.6 rebounds and 1.7 steals in 28.0 minutes per contest. Even once LaVine is ready to rejoin the lineup, Caruso figures to be an important part of Chicago's backcourt rotation with Lonzo Ball (knee) not expected back until January.