Caruso exited to the locker room in the first quarter of Monday's contest after taking a hard fall, Cody Westerlund of 670TheScore.com reports.

Caruso was clearly hampered by something after the incident, as he committed a foul in order to exit the contest. Caruso entered Monday's game dealing with toe soreness, but it's unclear if Monday's intermittent absence is related. Westerlund notes that Caruso exited the floor while biting his jersey in frustration, so his status will need to be monitored.